Banks the beneficiaries of RBA's record interest rate rises

Your article "No wage relief this year" (canberratimes.com.au, February 11) reports that RBA governor Lowe announced a 0.25 per cent increase in interest rates to 3.35 per cent while saying "High inflation makes life difficult for people and damages the functioning of the economy".
As Dr Lowe knows that increasing interest rates increases the price of the currency needed to buy everything, he is publicly admitting that the RBA is choosing to cause difficulty for people and damage to the economy.
Lowe also said: "Given the importance of avoiding a price-wage spiral, the [RBA] board will pay close attention to both the price-setting behaviour of firms and the evolution of labour costs..."
In effect the RBA board is examining the splinter in the eye of the economy and ignoring the beam in its own eye since it has created and is exacerbating the problem by increasing the price of currency? Why doesn't it pay close attention to that?
Apparently the RBA expects interest rate increases will cause demand for labour to moderate thus increasing unemployment which will limit wages growth and consumer spending. In effect Lowe is saying that the bankers are choosing to increase their profits at the expense of everyone else.
Keith Hill (Letters, February 14) advocates that the government should act to appoint a new RBA governor. I agree.
He goes on to say that the new appointee should be "more in keeping with current economic thinking".
In these troubled times the economy keeps changing at a very rapid rate, and what is "current" may not apply by the time Dr Lowe's tenure expires in September.
What selection methodology would Keith suggest the government should use when choosing between candidates to achieve the impossible.
Remember when the RBA (to be fair, all central banks) said inflation was "transitory"? Remember when Philip Lowe said interest rates would very likely not rise until 2024? It was shortly before the RBA started to jack up interest rates at a record pace.
Now the RBA is saying that high inflation will persist until 2025 - the year after interest rates were supposed to start rising. Will they be right this time by pure chance (a bit like a broken clock), or will high inflation be around for much longer, stealing people's savings and reducing their standard of living? Or will rapidly rising interest rates tip the economy into a deep depression? We don't know, and neither does the combined brainpower and economic expertise of the RBA.
One likely scenario is that the RBA will panic and raise interest rates too high and coupled with a self-inflicted energy crisis, this will tip the economy into a depression within the term of this government.
But it's almost equally likely that the RBA will lose its nerve and reverse course on rates and coupled with the government pressuring employers to increase wages and splashing cash to mitigate the effect of the self-inflicted energy crises, causing sustained inflation which would be fatal to the economy.
The RBA caused inflation when it created money out of thin air to finance record government spending, and the government paid people to stay home - in some cases more than they earned by working.
You might think that what the RBA and the government did was necessary or maybe you just liked working from home or being paid not to work, in which case you have to accept the consequences, even if they turn out to be extremely dire. Unfortunately, the rest of us - including those who lost their businesses and those who are not members of the laptop class - have to face the consequences, too.
A more equal method of managing inflation may be to curb consumption by the Reserve Bank having a discretion to increase and decrease (as required) the GST above the current 10 per cent.
Government would then have the funds to compensate those on lower incomes. It may be also prudent to exempt food and medicine.
They keep talking about the boss of RBA being held accountable. But who's accountable for house prices going up 100 per cent and 200 per cent. Surely someone should of stepped in, but then again all the top people have houses they bought awhile ago.
I also find it hard to believe we can't do anything about affordable housing. We have smart scientists, smart architects and other smart people. Is it because the government won't get anything out of it?
Thanks for your article "Bus fleet will grow over time, Steel says" (canberratimes,com.au, February 14).
In response to Jo Clay pointing out that there are less buses on the road now than there were in 1990, Steel says buses are now larger.
Unfortunately your analysis reveals that an older bus had a total capacity of 70 passengers, compared to 68 for a new model.
A light rail vehicle has about three times this (not four times as Steel says) but only with two-thirds of the passengers standing.
Hawke's Labor Govt had the good sense to knock on the head Telstra's idea of timed local telephone calls. Hawke knew his people. Older people needed to talk.
The current Labor government has little intuitive feel for its older constituency. Apart from PM Albanese, the -"educated" 50-years-and-younger ministry know only the intellectual.
They do not understand the visceral need for basic letter post communication forms and are happy to ignore the older population.
Someone needs to have a quiet word to a real former minister from a real Labor government. Mr Beazley comes to mind.
Caitlin Collins ("What about car share", Letters, February 13) has not been paying attention.
The original report on the ACT Minister for Planning and Land Management's proposal to reduce the number of car parking places in apartment buildings included the option of car sharing.
This was based on the brave assumption that there would be a sufficient number of apartment occupants willing to participate in a car-share scheme on a continuing basis to make it viable.
I keep an open mind on the upcoming referendum. I do, however, remain haunted by Malcolm Turnbull's 2017 warning of "the Voice" potentially becoming a third chamber of Parliament.
To this extent I was not heartened by Mr Albanese's draft wording, which states "(the) Voice may make representations to Parliament and the executive government on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples".
The July 2021, Final Report to the Australian government, stated "the national Voice would have a responsibility and right to advise the Australian Parliament and government on national matters of significance to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples".
I am unsure why the words "of significance" did not make Mr Albanese's draft. Even Dennis Denuto could argue that all legislation relates to Indigenous peoples. If these words are enshrined in the Constitution the government will not be able to subsequently legislate what they mean, this will be up to the High Court. The possibility exists that all legislation is bottlenecked by this requirement to consult.
I would hate a future where all government business grinds to a halt because the wording of the referendum was not specific enough.
Add "of significance", remove my concern, and you have my vote.
Canberra's new electric buses will have a range of 400 kilometres.
This is surely the solution to the Civic to Woden route.
Electric buses would have flexibility in route and population servicing and an express bus travel time half that of the proposed tram.
This would avoid the building of an expensive lake bridge and save the large heritage trees on the south side of the lake.
The lowering of the bus floor and the building of a ramp and platform at bus stops would enable easy loading equivalent to the tram loading.
The installation of fast electric charging at end locations would be an outlay, without the need for expensive tram railing and overhead electric wires.
This would also have a much lower capital cost than a tram system.
On March 11 the Canberra Balloon Spectacular lifts off as part of the Enlighten Festival. Beware of a large white balloon trying to blend in as it floats slowly over Russell Offices.
Given the risk of an accidental nuclear war flying high altitude objects over the US is extremely foolish. All NORAD Command needs is a radar anomaly.
Will Senator James Paterson's next scare campaign be to suggest Chinese-made solar panels may intercept your WiFi?
Wasn't Liberal Senator James Paterson a member of the Morrison government. Why didn't he draw his own government's attention to the installation of Chinese manufactured surveillance cameras? They could have done something about it.
Has nobody thought to ask "how many cars does Mick Gentleman own and park at his own home?"
While Minister Steele might not "hold a hose" could he try riding a mower. It is 10 weeks since our local park and nearby pathways were mowed. Last spring there was a reasonable excuse with the unusual amount of rain. There is no such excuse now.
Good on the ABC for insisting staff use the Turkish language version of the country name. I look forward to consistency with Germany referred to as Deutschland, Japan as "Nihon", France as "Frohnce" and Norway as "Norge". Or is this just a "woke" one-off?
Look at it this way Mokhles Sidden (Letters, February 12), your deprivations and restraint are saving the planet. There's less mining, manufacturing and operational energy required to surround yourself with all that "stuff" that infests our lives.
It would be a giant leap of faith to assume the ACT government could competently implement a reduced car parking standard for apartment dwellings. Its mediocre governance is already imposing large costs on the community.
The 6000 word essay by the Treasurer sounds like a "Chalm" offensive.
Stop kicking Philip Lowe. What do you want him to do? Stop raising interest rates and let inflation rip? Really?
Re the aging vs ageing debate (Letters, February 13). Ageing? Then why don't we run with "cageing", "pageing", "rageing" and so on?
