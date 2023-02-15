The Canberra Times
The National Zoo and Aquarium could soon be under new ownership

National Zoo and Aquarium owner Richard Tindale, pictured with Hummer the giraffe, is exploring his options. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The National Zoo and Aquarium could be changing hands as its current owners consider offers put to them by interested investors.

