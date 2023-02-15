The National Zoo and Aquarium could be changing hands as its current owners consider offers put to them by interested investors.
Long-time owner Richard Tindale has confirmed the family-run zoo is in talks with property company Savills Australia, which has been speaking with potential buyers for some time.
Mr Tindale, who is in his 70s, would look to initially stay on running the zoo, before considering a complete hand over.
A financial assessment of the zoo is yet to be complete, as initial talks are only just underway.
It is understood Jamala Wildlife Lodge, which can charge more than $1700 a night for two people, generates the majority of the zoo's profit. The zoo accommodation is reported to have spiked in popularity since COVID.
At least two buyers are said to be interested in the zoo, what changes would be made under new ownership is unclear.
The ACT government had offered the zoo extra land during its last expansion more than 15 years ago, opening up the option for new owners to reignite that discussion.
Mr Tindale said he is still very happy in his hands-on role running the zoo, however, it is about time to start considering ways to ensure an easy retirement.
The zoo has recently taken on a new chief executive officer who will soon take on more management responsibility.
A number of upgrades are also currently underway, including the establishment of a new animal enclosure and upgrades to the outdoor area, including expansion of the play ground.
Mr Tindale said he is very lucky to have an extremely competent staff who have taken the zoo from strength to strength.
"I think everyone would realise that at some stage, I'd like to slow down a bit," he said.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
