What is it that could make an aesthetically pleasing, harmless looking plant into a potential biological threat to the environment?
The answer lies in the plant's ability to reproduce and adapt to localised climatic and soil conditions.
Research indicates that approximately 65 per cent of weeds introduced into the environment are the result of having escaped from gardens.
There are many potential weed species that are commonly used in gardens, but fortunately there are also suitable, alternative, low-impact species that make a more appropriate choice in many regions.
What is known from experience is that the introduction of some exotic plant species and some native plant species, into areas outside of their normal distribution patterns, can lead to these plants becoming environmental weeds.
Many introduced exotics and native species, once used by gardeners, now pose a significant problem where they have established in natural areas.
Some common examples such as Easter lilly, flower profusely along disturbed roadside verges in the eastern states.
Golden wreath wattle, a beautiful West Australian native plant grown for its attractive yellow spring blossom, has now established itself as a weed species in some areas along the east coast.
The dramatic increase in the use of water-wise exotic species, particularly ornamental grasses and tufting perennials, pose potential threats as environmental weeds, particularly in those areas close to natural vegetation zones.
With the development of new plant cultivars designed to grow in harsher climatic conditions and a range of soils, there is potential for many new plant varieties contributing to the pool of weed species.
Often referred to as "sleepers", these plants may be just waiting for the right climatic conditions to occur before they get out of control and jump the garden fence.
Nurseries are restricted by state or federal government laws from moving certain plants across borders and individual states may also have quarantine restrictions for other plants in place.
Knowing which plants may cause a threat is critical to preventing their spread.
Contact local council or catchment management for lists of plants to avoid.
