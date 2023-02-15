The Canberra Times

Many introduced exotics and native species now pose a significant problem in natural areas

By John Gabriele
Updated February 20 2023 - 11:22am, first published February 15 2023 - 3:53pm
GROW WITH GABRIELE

Easter lilies

What is it that could make an aesthetically pleasing, harmless looking plant into a potential biological threat to the environment?

