ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has declared consistent playing time will be the key to Noah Lolesio's bid to win over new Wallabies leader Eddie Jones.
The 23-year-old is one of a host of Australian players set to benefit from the end of the Dave Rennie tenure, the incoming coach declaring performances in Super Rugby will be central to his selections in the lead up to the World Cup.
Lolesio fell out of favour with Rennie throughout the past year and struggled to receive playing time ahead of veterans Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley.
The lack of opportunities in the national team has led to fears the Brumbies flyhalf could depart for Japan at the end of the season.
The situation has changed significantly in the past month, with Jones' arrival shaking up the rugby landscape.
Larkham has made it his project to develop Lolesio and has been impressed with the youngster's commitment since his return to pre-season on January 16.
"We've been looking at video footage of training and reviewing some games from last year," Larkham said at Wednesday's Super Rugby season launch. "Then we've been working with him on the training paddock, which there's only been a small opportunity so far.
"Noah was disappointed last year, being in and out of the (Wallabies) team, not really getting a consistent run and not finding that combination that he needed to find on the field.
"The challenge will be to try give him consistent game time. That, for any young player is the most important aspect in terms of their development, making sure they get consistent game time."
Jones' return has changed the dynamic of Australian rugby and added an air of excitement to the build up to the Super Rugby season.
The Brumbies will open their campaign against the NSW Waratahs in Sydney next Friday. The match will be the first opportunity for players to impress the new Wallabies coach.
Along with Lolesio, the likes of Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan, Tom Wright and Nick Frost have the chance to make a statement in front of a big crowd at the Sydney Football Stadium.
Larkham spent much of his career playing under Jones and knows there are plenty of nervous footballers around the country.
"It's going to be a challenge for the guys who probably thought they were secured of a spot for the World Cup," Larkham told AAP.
"Guys are going to be on edge because they are going to be judged to the nth degree.
"Eddie is one of those coaches that really looks at a player's performance with a fine tooth comb and he does a lot of background checking on his players.
"The players aren't going to be cognisant of what Eddie is looking for, but at some stage he'll definitely be giving them feedback.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
