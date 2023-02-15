The Canberra Times

Defence says 'not appropriate' to track former ADF personnel after China poaching concerns

By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 4:47pm
Department of Defence secretary Greg Moriarty. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Defence officials say it's "not appropriate" to track the employment of former military personnel who no longer hold top security clearances following concerns China is looking to poach Western pilots.

