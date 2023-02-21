Ukraine and its people deserve all the support that they need

If you ask geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan, "the Russians feel that they are fighting for their existential existence, and because of their demographic collapse, they are". He also says this is Russia's ninth military expansion since 1992. They are trying to get their forward defensive positions back to the geographical strongholds they controlled in the Soviet era, and so Ukraine is just another country in the way of that strategy with Moldova, Romania, Poland and the Baltic states also on the list if Russia somehow succeeds, (which also appears less and less likely as time passes and their weaknesses in capability show). So if Russia continues this defensive strategy of going on the offensive it will eventually mean direct conflict with NATO, which means activating NATO's Article 5 (an attack on one is an attack on all).