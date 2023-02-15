An alleged killer has denied murdering his long-term partner at a unit complex in Canberra's inner north.
Adam James Britt, 37, briefly appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court via phone from the Alexander Maconochie Centre, where he is behind bars on remand, on Thursday.
Defence lawyer John O'Keefe entered a not guilty plea to a murder charge on his behalf.
Britt did not apply for bail, which magistrate Glenn Theakston formally refused.
The alleged killer was arrested and charged earlier this month, following a "complex" five-month police investigation into the September 2022 death of his partner, Tiffany Spence.
Detective Superintendent Hall O'Meagher told reporters after Britt's arrest that the man had called emergency services to the Reid unit he had shared with Ms Spence on September 9.
Paramedics found Ms Spence, 36, with injuries to "a great proportion of her body", and were unable to save her.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Detective Superintendent O'Meagher said police would allege the ensuing homicide probe concluded Ms Spence had died as a result of blunt force trauma.
The officer in charge of ACT Policing's criminal investigations also indicated detectives believe Britt used a weapon to inflict some of the "extensive" injuries suffered by Ms Spence.
Britt is due to appear in court again on April 27.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.