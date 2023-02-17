Likewise, Christine: "Thanks for inviting comment on the RBA governor, Philip Lowe. I think any RBA governor has a benign job when the economy is going well. However, when mechanisms employed by the RBA in times such as now directly impact on the lives of individual Australians the governor becomes an obvious whipping boy for frustrations. And, he is not a solo decision maker. There are nine members of the board of the RBA and one assumes decisions are by consensus or majority. No one likes delivering bad news and I am sure the RBA does not relish having to pull the only lever it has available to it. I have a great deal of sympathy for Dr Lowe."