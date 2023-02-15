The unemployment rate has spiked higher to 3.7 per cent in January as the economy shed 11,500 jobs, surprising economists who had expected joblessness to remain steady.
The result suggests rising interest rates are putting pressure on activity and support for consumer spending from the strong labour market could be easing.
The result is likely to encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia, which is closely monitoring developments in the labour market for signs of a damaging wage-price developing.
In his testimony to a Senate committee yesterday, RBA governor Philip Lowe said the risk of a wage-price spiral was low, but warned that the consequences if one developed could be damaging.
But the drop in employment in January, combined with data indicating that job vacancies are declining, may help ease concerns that wages - which grew at 3.1 per cent in the September quarter - will accelerate to an unsustainable pace.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show in January there were an extra 21,900 people who wanted a job but could not find one and total hours worked in the month fell by more than 2 per cent - the third consecutive month of decline.
Workforce participation declined slightly to 66.5 per cent, driven by a drop-off among women.
The Reserve Bank is also closely watching consumer spending, which has been a significant driver of inflation.
While consumer sentiment has plunged to levels not seen since major downturns and crises including the 1990s recession and the early stages of the pandemic, the CommBank Household Spending Intentions index increased marginally in seasonally adjusted terms last month.
CommBank economist Stephen Halmarick said that although consumption grew, the pace of increase was slowing.
Mr Halmarick said the result "adds to evidence that rate hikes are beginning to have a impact on consumer spending".
He said the reading, combined with the increase unemployment, suggested monetary policy was working to slow growth.
Mr Halmarick has forecast two more rate hikes to take the cash rate 3.85 per cent, which he expected would be its peak.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
