Australian unemployment rises to 3.7 per cent as demand for labour eases

Adrian Rollins
Adrian Rollins
Updated February 16 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 9:51am
Workers at a construction site in Civic. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

The unemployment rate has spiked higher to 3.7 per cent in January as the economy shed 11,500 jobs, surprising economists who had expected joblessness to remain steady.

