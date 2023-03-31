The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
In Depth

Net Zero Economy Taskforce starts Australia's whole-of-government decarbonisation

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated March 31 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerren Crosthwaite, first assistant secretary, and James Chisholm, deputy secretary, Net Zero Economy Taskforce. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Kerren Crosthwaite, first assistant secretary, and James Chisholm, deputy secretary, Net Zero Economy Taskforce. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

In a back office hub at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, a tectonic shift is happening. Long-standing silos are being stripped down for a heavily fossil fuel-reliant economy, struggling regional communities, and for a notoriously rigid public service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.