A person has been conveyed to hospital in a serious condition after a single-vehicle incident southbound on the Tuggeranong Parkway on Thursday.
The incident happened around 9.30am.
The crash occurred on the parkway's overhead bridge which spans Hindmarsh Drive, close to the speed camera location. This is a 100km/h section of the roadway.
One vehicle was involved, with it coming to a halt against the guardrail on the side of the road. The side airbags deployed on the small hatchback, indicating a possible impact with the steel guardrail.
Multiple agencies responded and police blocked both southbound lanes of the parkway to traffic while ambulance crews extracted the person from the vehicle.
The parkway's southbound lanes were reopened by the afternoon.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
