Defence says miscommunication led to police and emergency services receiving incorrect advice about an unexploded bomb incident at Campbell Park

By Peter Brewer
Updated February 16 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Police turning back traffic at a roadblock on Northcott Drive in Campbell Park last week. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Defence Department says "miscommunication on the ground" was the likely reason why Canberra's police and emergency services were told the two unexploded bombs found at Campbell Park last week were a training exercise.

Peter Brewer

