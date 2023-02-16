Meet the Canberra/Queanbeyan bus company that is like a mini-United Nations

They have come from everywhere - from Germany to Ghana; Samoa to Scotland; Norway to Nepal.
And they all ended up in the Fyshwick and Queanbeyan depots of local bus company CDC Canberra, a kind of mini-United Nations.
The company employs more than 220 people from across more than 40 nations.
So, it is fitting as the 2023 National Multicultural Festival starts in Canberra on Friday, CDC Canberra will be running the free shuttle buses for the three-day festival.
It's a company, like Australia, that has naturally evolved into a community of many nationalities, religions, beliefs and backgrounds but which works harmoniously.
The staff work on urban, school and charter bus services from the Queanbeyan depot or special needs school bus services from the Fyshwick depot.
Mohammad Chowdhury, originally from Bangladesh and of Islamic faith, says the company gives him time to practice his Friday prayers and also makes sure the food at the staff barbecues is halal.
Mohammad has also organised all-vegetarian options for the BBQs. "We want to make sure everyone can join in," he said.
Born in South Sudan, Peter Maring grew up in Uganda and moved to Australia when he was seven.
The 22-year-old, who has just completed his nursing degree, is a carer at CDC Canberra's Fyshwick depot, where he supports special needs students who take the bus to and from school.
"There's a lot of different cultures here and we all work together," he said.
Paea'i Sankey, originally from Samoa, drives the school buses. Her husband, sister and niece also work for CDC Canberra. She feels like she "fits in really well".
"In some workplaces it's hard to fit in, you might be good at the job but you don't fit in. Everyone here is really nice and it's great to come to work," she said.
Part-time bus driver Kin Wo Ip is from Hong Kong where he worked as a station manager.
After he retired from his job, he migrated to Australia in 2014 to help look after his two granddaughters.
His new job as a bus driver at CDC is a nice continuation of his previous working life.
"I continue this job to take care of people, the Australian people are very nice and here there are all kinds of multicultural people. We can learn much from each other," he said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
