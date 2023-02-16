A breakout 2022 launched Matt Timoko onto New Zealand's World Cup radar.
Now the fact he narrowly missed out on the final squad is fuelling the Canberra Raiders centre to take his game to the next level.
That'll be music to Raiders fans and coach Ricky Stuart's ears as the clock ticks down to round one.
He'll line up on Canberra's right edge in their trial against the Wests Tigers at Belmore on Sunday alongside winger Nick Cotric and halfback Jamal Fogarty.
The trio started pre-season about the same time last year, Fogarty coming back early to help build right edge combinations.
He played all 26 games for the Green Machine last year, scoring nine tries.
Both he and fellow Raiders centre Sebastian Kris launched themselves onto Kiwis coach Michael Maguire's radar with their efforts, Kris making the final World Cup squad and Timoko narrowly missing out.
It's fuel Timoko has added to his personal fire during the long pre-season.
"Not too sure if we've got anything towards the back end of this year [with the New Zealand], but I feel like I've had one of my best pre-seasons this year," he said.
"I've been training really hard. I've kept in the back end of my mind that I came up short last year and that's been fuelling me to train a little harder this pre-season. I'm looking forward to firstly cementing that centre role and playing every game and [then] whatever happens off the back of that."
The fact he missed out on the World Cup meant he started pre-season about the same time as Fogarty and Cotric.
That's allowed them to build on their rapport from last year, with Timoko on the right with Fogarty for the second half of the 2022 NRL season.
The Green Machine stumbled out of the blocks last year due to a raft of injuries to key players, limiting their ability to find any cohesion.
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
Timoko was excited to see what the right edge could be capable of after a full pre-season working together.
"It's good because we're all in the same boat," he said.
"We all came back at the same time - me, [Cotric], Jamal - so we got to kind of work on those combos throughout the start of pre-season and even towards the end.
"So I'm pretty excited to get out there with that right edge and see what we can do."
There will be a slight tweak in attack for that right edge following fullback Xavier Savage's injury.
Instead they'll have Jordan Rapana chiming into the attacking line as they sweep right.
Timoko said it was a massive blow to lose Savage, who had also been training there the whole pre-season, but confident Rapana - and whoever else was called upon to wear the No.1 jersey - could do the job.
Albert Hopoate and Harley Smith-Shields, who will start on the left wing against the Tigers, were both other options at Stuart's disposal.
"Raps is a very experienced player - you can chuck him anywhere and he'll definitely do his job," Timoko said.
"I'm keen to go out there and play with Raps, too. It has been a couple of months.
"We've got a lot of people that can come in and fill in a position. We've got Harley there. We've got Hoppa there, who's played a few years in the juniors, too.
"It's a big blow having Sav out because he was our No.1 fullback from the start of pre-season.
"He's been training there, he's been training well, but at the same time we've got to move forward. We can't dwell on those kind of setbacks.
"It might be Raps this week, but whoever steps up in that fullback role ... we all have got 100 per cent faith in them to do their job."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.