The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jackie French | Love thy neighbours - even the 'pests'

Jackie French
By Jackie French
February 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's beauty in most creatures - even the ones that eat your vegetables. Picture Shutterstock

I'm writing this peering out the window as Possum X swings like a trapeze artist trying to get to the climbing Iceberg rose just out of his reach. Each time he misses, he gives an angry "Hfff".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.