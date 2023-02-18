Watching spire after spire of golden ginger lilies appear.

Making 'pesto' with roasted cashews instead of pine nuts to eat fresh and freeze, because we have lots of spare cashews and no pine nuts this year, as well as the usual late summer feast of basil.

Planting anise hyssop for its mauve blooms, bright green leaves and fragrant anise-flavoured leaves, excellent to flavour a tea or in cooking.

Searching for my spare pair of glasses that dropped off in the zucchini patch. We have only four zucchini plants, so there isn't a lot of ground to search, though four plants give all the zucchini Bryan and I need, and more.

Admiring our dahlias, and everyone else's dahlias. It turns out that a summer with regular rain and not too much heat is exactly what dahlias adore. I have never seen such giant blooms, except in Christchurch, New Zealand, which seems blessed with perfect dahlia weather. Note to self: remember to water the dahlias when the next drought comes along.

Not planting more lettuce, leeks, carrots, broccoli, broccolini, red cabbage and Savoy cabbages for winter, but knowing that I should.