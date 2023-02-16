The Greens were right to block Rudd's flawed climate bill

I see the usual hacks are trying to discredit the Greens by dragging out the tired canard of "making the perfect the enemy of the good"; merely demonstrating that cliché is the enemy of reality.
Rudd's initial non-negotiable CPRS proposal was simply bad; little better than a con - and needed to be opposed.
When Gillard was, subsequently, required and prepared to negotiate with the Greens and rural independents, the result was a reasonably effective and affordable policy: far from perfect, but demonstrably good.
Sadly, that policy was destroyed by the radical fantasist Tony Abbott and Labor was unwilling or unable to defend it effectively.
And now, when even that child of the fossil fuel industry, the International Energy Agency, points out that we cannot afford any new coal or gas mines if we are to avoid catastrophic climate change, it becomes clear where the truly extreme and unrealistic position lies.
And even Labor's weak 43 percent target will become unachievable if any new coal or gas projects are approved.
Yes, we will still need some coal and gas while we complete the transition of our energy system, but the existing mines are more than sufficient to provide that.
You cannot appease the laws of physics. It's already too late to prevent dangerous and expensive impacts from climate change but, with bold, brave action, we can still prevent catastrophe. The only sane resolution to the so-called "climate wars" is to win.
It seems the US has put the wood on the Australian government early to inoculate it against any Gorton/Fraser-like stirrings of national security nationalism.
Hence the Deputy Prime Minister's kowtow to Parliament over how Pine Gap protects our sovereignty.
This token of fealty to a foreign power is of a piece with Senator Paterson's paranoia over celestial cameras in corners and carparks at the Australian War Memorial and elsewhere.
They are apparently signal threats despite their capability and use being by his admission "frighteningly very hard to tell".
Save us, please, from Peking's designs on the AWM extension.
Mr Gentleman clearly knows nothing of commuting to work in Canberra where a commute of over one hour is the "norm".
I live in Dunlop and for many years commuted by bus to Civic (some 18 kilometres).
Using the former express service it was about one hour 10 minutes from door to desk.
With light rail, the changed timetable and loss of the express service the R2 takes about 10 minutes longer for the same journey.
By car and paying for parking with a similar departure time of 7.30 am the journey time shrinks to less than 30 minutes.
Why are bus stops every 400 metres or so making the bus trip so slow? Move them out to at least 600 or 800m and the bus travel time would be vastly improved.
Please fix the horrendous travel time issue. Dunlop to Civic should be no more than 40 minutes at peak times.
The Canberra Times could poll its readers to get a better picture of the travel times its working readers endure.
I suspect it would confirm over 60 per cent have a commute time exceeding one hour already.
Shouldn't Alan Tudge, and probably Christian Porter, be required to repay their ministerial salaries for the periods they were responsible for robodebt?
Their appearances before the royal commission, when they attributed the blame to the departments responsible for implementing the policy, show they did not accept the advice they were given and failed in the ministerial duties.
Similarly, the departmental hierarchy who failed to offer or put to the Ministers "fearless, frank and impartial advice" about the legality of robodebt should be required to repay any performance or other bonuses they received.
Your editorial was spot on in praising the National Gallery of Australia for its outstanding Cressida Campbell exhibition. I really enjoyed it ("The success of Cressida Campbell may well herald a new era for Australian galleries", canberratimes.com.au, February 13).
I attended the show during its first week and watched an excellent video which showed how Cressida Campbell produced her works, using some really fascinating techniques.
Sadly the large room in which the video was shown included only one long wooden bench, even though there was room for much more seating. I watched a succession of people enter the room, see there was no seating and leave.
I spoke with the staff and suggested additional seating would be a real benefit. I was assured that my feedback would be passed up the line.
Last week I met up with some friends who had visited the exhibition and who complained to me that they had had to miss much of the video, as at their age they couldn't stand and the bench was full.
Is it that some designer thinks that having more than one bench in the room would look "untidy"? I find this all really frustrating.
Your editorial "Why is COVID under the govt's radar?" (canberratimes.com.au, February 14) was timely.
We are certainly not in the "post-COVID" that many commentators would like us to believe.
The data points otherwise with some 2600 COVID-related deaths in the past few months in Australia.
As you say, COVID boosters reduce the incidence of severe illness and death for the person vaccinated but current vaccines cannot prevent transmission of COVID.
Therefore it is misleading to have implied that having a booster vaccination will protect your vulnerable family and friends from contracting COVID.
Vaccines that target COVID as it enters the respiratory (mucosal) immune system still have not been developed.
Until that time we will have to rely on masks and adequate ventilation to protect the vulnerable in our society.
I apologise to Jack Kershaw (Letters, February 13) for misrepresenting him.
I said that the current public transport system doesn't service all of the national attractions; and critically, is mired in major planning, heritage, cultural-landscape, aesthetic, structural, time, traffic, and cost problems, many of them unresolvable (Letters, February 10).
As Kershaw said (Letters, February 3), those criticisms apply to stage 2 of light rail. Only some of them apply to the current public transport system.
Wasn't Labor going to clean up Question Time? It's worse than it ever was. Tuesday's performances were particularly disappointing with numerous expulsions.
The panic over possible remote access to surveillance cameras made in China smacks of xenophobia. Where will it end?
The most accessible surveillance device today is the mobile phone. Are we now going to dump the ones made in China (including iPhones), and switch to ones not made in China?
Phones made in China include OnePlus, Motorola, TCL, Apple, Google, Huawei, ZTE, and Xiaomi.
Phones not made in China include Asus (Taiwan), Samsung (South Korea and Vietnam), LG (South Korea) and Sony (Japan).
Your correspondent Gordon Fyfe of Kambah ("One for Australia", Letters, February 9) is encouraged that The Canberra Times used the word "flats" instead of "apartments".
I'm sorry Gordon but I think we're too far gone and have left it far too late to put up any sort of resistance to the Americanisation of Australian English.
A couple of weeks ago I heard an ABC newsreader - not North American - refer to "Noo" South Wales and later, in the same bulletin, report another "missle" strike on Ukraine.
Apparently our cars now have hoods and trunks instead of bonnets and boots. And almost everybody these days (except me and hopefully Gordon) say "bathroom" instead of the "toilet".
If it's not the words, it's the pronunciation. There can't be too many of us who don't now say "sarah-moany", "terra-tory", "milla-tairy" and "lootenant".
There's probably a thesis in explaining why all of this is happening but, in the meantime Gordon, you're welcome to join me on the parapets.
Quote of the week must go to the Australian men's cricket coach Andrew McDonald, with his: "We had a slight setback in the first Test match". Just imagine what a thrashing might look like.
Now Minister Gentleman is removing the rules that have been such a thorn in the side of the development industry I expect we'll see a rapid influx of new players from Turkey. They'll fit right in. I just hope that we don't have an earthquake.
While the headline on your article on the defence review on February 15 does name the "former chief" it would perhaps have been more appropriate to then refer to "Mr Houston" (Paragraph 6) as Air Chief Marshal Sir Angus Houston Royal Australian Air Force (Retired). My ex-boss on three of my air force postings was and is anything but just a "Mr".
Peter Martin's column about loosening "advice standards" in the financial sector (February 15) sounds fine but doesn't that risk a return to when many financial advisers and their associated companies were self-interested cowboys (which Peter also speaks against). We need regulations, but to help the people rather than the provider.
Last night I looked under my bed. It was made in China. There was no-one there. Should I be worried?
The Albanese government has embarked on a few good things such as the Voice and affordable housing. Good on them. That said, I would like to draw the Treasurer's attention to the fact that pensioners are paying a disproportionate portion of their income to medical costs if treated by private specialists.
Charles won't be on the fiver. Instead it will honour the first occupiers. This is a missed opportunity to feature the second people who established modern Australia. Henry Parkes?
Should one put an 'e' in 'ageing'?
Pro or con? (it takes some gauging)
How to spell?
What the hell!
But it gets some pedants raging.
A car-free day is impractical and impossible to enforce. A motorcycle-free day would cut down on noise pollution, albeit too briefly.
How about putting the cost of housing back into the Consumer Price Index (CPI). It was removed during the Howard era.
If Lowe does not know how many rate rises are needed I, who finished economics 101, don't know either.
