The Greens were right to block Rudd's flawed climate bill

By Letters to the Editor
February 17 2023 - 5:30am
The Rudd government's Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme was badly flawed and needed to be opposed. Picture by Keegan Carroll

I see the usual hacks are trying to discredit the Greens by dragging out the tired canard of "making the perfect the enemy of the good"; merely demonstrating that cliché is the enemy of reality.

