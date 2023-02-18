And yet (and lots of lapsed, faded Christians will confess to this) when you have had a Christian childhood it is difficult, perhaps impossible, to rid the mind, the emotions, of absolutely every Christian habit of thought. Perhaps the ex-Christian but now agnostic or atheistic thinker pricks up his or her ears at discussion of God because he or she still believes in God on occasions, some of the time, on some Sundays. I calculate that I still believe in a kind of God, a kind of Christian one, about 9.5 per cent of the time.