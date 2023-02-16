ACT Brumbies fun fan day on Sunday

The ACT Brumbies' fan day is in Canberra on Sunday ahead of the February 24 start of the Super Rugby season.
Sunday's fan day will be held 10am to noon at Brumbies HQ at the University of Canberra (on University Drive South).
There will be face painting, a jumping castle, a magician, giveaways and more.
Meet and chat to the players, including current Wallabies representatives, and head coach Stephen Larkham.
Local rugby clubs will be on hand too.
There will also be coffee and food available to keep mum and dad going during the morning.
