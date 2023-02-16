The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency received 900 reports of boundary violations in the past year, which includes a range of sexual misconduct allegations carried out by a medical practitioner.
AHPRA chief executive Martin Fletcher told Greens senator Larissa Waters at a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday the agency was receiving an increasing trend of boundary violation reports each year.
Mr Fletcher said these could be potential criminal conduct including sexual assault, inappropriate texting, sexualised comments or inappropriate touching in a consultation room or sexual relations with a patient.
He said it could also extend to outside the clinical practice such as possessing child exploitation material.
The healthcare regulator watchdog boss accredited the rise in reports - which also included historical allegations - to an increasing willingness for victim-survivors to speak up.
However, Mr Fletcher said there was also a prevalence of under-reporting.
It comes as AHPRA is undertaking a review of its criminal history standards, to better protect patients from sexual misconduct in healthcare, improve patient safety, increase transparency and support for victims.
Mr Fletcher said AHPRA was hoping to extend a pilot program to make it easier for survivors to navigate their way through the process of reporting such as victim impact statements before tribunals.
"We absolutely recognise how retraumatising it can be for those people to go through that process," he said.
"So this service basically aims to provide navigation support if you like, for people similar to like a court support service if you'd like to help people through that process."
