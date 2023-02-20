It was six months ago that the deputy leader of the federal Liberal Party made the totally incorrect claim that "no one in the world is making an electric ute by the way and, even if they were, it would be unaffordable".
That was following previous incorrect claims made by the leader of the Liberal Party in relation to an electric ute that: "It's not going to tow your trailer. It's not going to tow your boat. It's not going to get you out to your favourite camping spot with your family".
He followed that with claims that electric vehicles will "end the weekend for Australians who love being out there in their four-wheel drives".
History is already showing what any person with common sense could see - these were nothing more than political spin statements separate from reality.
The actual facts show there are a number of electric utes already available across the world and they are proving to be incredibly popular.
In the US, Ford has received 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning, with the first delivery occurring in May last year.
Apart from Ford you have a number of other companies with electric utes available now or imminently - Hummer, Rivian, GWM and Fisker - are all on that list.
Chinese car manufacturer LDV has already been selling an electric ute in New Zealand which has also just been introduced to Australia.
However, it has been criticised due to its $90,000 price tag.
Although that does seem expensive, keep in mind that popular utes on the market, such as the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, have models that are north of the $70,000 mark and, if you want to go to an extreme, you can pay in the vicinity of a quarter of a million dollars for a Ram ute.
The difference with an electric ute is in the running costs.
While an internal combustion ute can cost you more than $25 per 100 kilometres just in fuel, an electric ute might cost you less than $2 per 100 kilometres to run, and the maintenance is dramatically reduced.
While there is a need for more utes in the market, the mining industry is taking matters into its own hands.
SEA Electric and MEVCO have just signed a $1 billion deal to convert 8500 utes to be used on mine sites.
The irony is that the vehicles used will be Toyota Hilux and Landcruiser models.
Toyota has been somewhat criticised for a lack of advancement in the EV space, yet they are about to sell 8500 brand new utes, only to have the internal combustion engines removed to be replaced with electric motors.
There will be two different models - one with a range of 380 kilometres and the other with a 260 kilometre range. As most utes on a mine site drive short distances, these ranges seem more than adequate.
The stop-start nature of driving around a mine site is perfect for an electric vehicle and the dusty environment has less impact on an electric motor than on an internal combustion engine that is drawing dusty air into combustion chambers. The demand from the mining sector may prompt manufacturers to bring more models into Australia.
I look forward to the day when the leaders of the Liberal Party take delivery of their EVs - which I can only assume will also come with some humble pie.
