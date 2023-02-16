Times Past: February 17, 1992

On a sunny Sunday morning, people around Canberra flocked to the shores of Lake Burley Griffin to soak up the good weather.
There was also a popular venue on the western end of the lake. Sunday at Yarramundi, organised by the Friends of the National Museum, hosted an afternoon of living traditions. This event was designed to celebrate Australian folklore and social history.
For the younger kids, they got involved in games of their parents' era. Wearing sunglasses and brightly coloured basketball shoes, they circled their hips to keep hula hoops from falling.
Others tested their skills at the old favourites; skipping, hopscotch, knucklebones and marbles. Children's games from a different time being played by the children of the 90s.
One of the most popular activities was the timeless game of dressing up. Pirates and princesses playing together before reverting back to their T-shirts and shorts.
The stage at the venue had displays of a different culture. Aboriginal singers, a Tongan choir and Finnish dancers showcasing their rich cultures.
On the water itself was the ever-enduring steam paddle boat 'The Enterprise', which chugged on the lake as an almost living window into the past 100 years ago.
And if that wasn't enough to look at, in the theatre, there were TV ads from the 60s and 70s providing a reminder for the older generation of days gone past. Round headlights were the coolest car accessory and smoking was the done thing.
