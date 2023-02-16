The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 17, 1992

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
February 17 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on February 17, 1992.

On a sunny Sunday morning, people around Canberra flocked to the shores of Lake Burley Griffin to soak up the good weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.