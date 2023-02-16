The 41st annual Shannons Wheels charity day at the Queanbeyan Showground on Sunday

More than 600 collectable and special vehicles will be on display this Sunday at the 41st annual Shannons Wheels charity day at the Queanbeyan Showground.
The theme is Back to the 1950s, but there will also be many other vehicles from the decades before and after.
Event coordinator, Bob Alexander said would be the the biggest display of its kind in southern NSW.
"We have vehicles from the early 20th century right through the all-time classics, and even ranging up to the latest in electric vehicles. There is something for everyone," he said.
"Most vehicles are from the 76 clubs affiliated with the Council of ACT Motor Clubs, the peak body for heritage motoring in the ACT. But many individual owners who are not car club members enter the event."
A gold coin donation for admission will benefit four charities: Technology for the Ageing and Disabled (TADACT), Pegasus Riding for the Disabled, the Stroke Foundation and the Queanbeyan Animal Shelter.
Gates open to the public from 10am and presentation of trophies will take place around 1pm.
