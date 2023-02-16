The Canberra Times
The 41st annual Shannons Wheels charity day at the Queanbeyan Showground on Sunday

Updated February 16 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:10pm
An English Alvis will be on display at Shannons Wheels display at the Queanbeyan Showground. Picture supplied

More than 600 collectable and special vehicles will be on display this Sunday at the 41st annual Shannons Wheels charity day at the Queanbeyan Showground.

Local News

