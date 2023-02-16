They've helped Moruya get a post-bushfire, post-COVID boost and now the Canberra Raiders look at where else they can help out with a pre-season trial.
The Raiders provided a much-needed boost to the South Coast town through their trial against the Canterbury Bulldogs last weekend.
They'll also travel to Wagga Wagga to play the Redcliffe Dolphins in round six on April 29.
It's the last game in their deal with the Riverina city's council, with their agreement with the ACT government meaning they can only play two NRL home games away from Canberra Stadium every five years.
But Canberra chief executive Don Furner said they were open to taking future pre-season games away.
"We've got the Wagga game this year, which is a comp game," he said.
"We'll seek expressions of interest and we'll speak to Sydney clubs and other clubs and see who wants to partner us.
"We always play Wests or Bulldogs or Melbourne. There's always good country towns who want to host."
That's off the back of a successful trip down to Moruya where they played at the Ack Weyman Oval, named after the father of former Raiders prop Michael Weyman.
It left the seaside town not only with some cash in its pocket after a tough three years, but better facilities as well.
"We'll leave $25,000 down there, that's the main thing. Plus they got a grant to upgrade their lights," Furner said.
"That's what happened when we played down in Bega, too, they got a state government grant.
"Same as Wagga Wagga - they got money for upgrades years ago when we took the club games there.
"Taking those games to those regions helps economically because there's visitation, but also you leave some money there and if they get some grants to improve their facilities it's a double whammy for them.
"That's why they're always keen to host those games. And we try and spread it round as much as we can."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
