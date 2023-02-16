The Canberra Times
NRL: Canberra Raiders keen to take more pre-season trials on the road

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:00pm
The Raiders will look to take more pre-season trial games to country areas. Picture by Les Smith

They've helped Moruya get a post-bushfire, post-COVID boost and now the Canberra Raiders look at where else they can help out with a pre-season trial.

