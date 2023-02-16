Its one of the best times of the year for rock and beach fishing on the NSW far South Coast.
The swell whipped up this week by Cyclone Gabrielle has abated, resulting in great conditions to cast a line for a range of species.
Immense schools of Australian salmon are making their way up and down the coast, especially in the far south.
Theyre feeding in surf gutters and around rocky headlands, depending on where the bait is.
Tailor are also being caught, mainly in the early morning and late evening typical bites times for this species.
Soaking a worm or pipi off any beach, meanwhile, is likely to result in a nice whiting or bream.
Pelagics like bonito, small kingfish and frigate mackerel are yet to make an appearance around the headlands and wharves.
This could change in an instant, though, given the inshore water temperature is 23 degrees.
Its a degree or two warmer offshore, and the marlin bite is in full swing. Dolphin fish, sharks and the occasional yellowfin tuna are also on the cards.
The FADs (Fish Aggregation Devices), located in deep water off Ulladulla, Batemans Bay, Narooma, Bermagui and Eden, are the places to look for dolphin fish.
The precise locations of each FAD are available on the NSW DPI website.
The high country streams are in mint condition and fishing steadily for brown and rainbow trout on lure and fly.
Grasshoppers have really started to move this week and, unsurprisingly, hopper pattern flies are proving deadly on the creeks and rivers.
Canberras lakes continue to fish very well for golden perch, redfin and small Murray cod.
