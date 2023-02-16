The Canberra Times
Defence Department's MyClearance security vetting system drags out clearance wait times

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
February 17 2023 - 5:30am
Assistant Minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A $307 million system to fix the logjam of nearly 45,000 security vetting clearances has been described as a failure by its minister months after its launch.

