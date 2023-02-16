Cricket ACT has rejected criticism it has not "genuinely" addressed victims of abuse in its participation in the National Redress Scheme.
This week the association finally became a formal participant, after completing an on-boarding process with the Department of Social Services.
It's been a long time coming, two years after Cricket ACT first began the process, and now victims of abuse in the region - at least 15 known to The Canberra Times so far - are able to come forward and claim up to $150,000 in compensation.
The National Redress Scheme followed recommendations from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
However, the financial approach of the scheme - where different victim experiences are capped at claiming a certain amount - and the lack of transparency from organisations hesitant to name and shame convicted abusers such as former cricket coach Ian Harold King, have been criticised by support services.
Some historical abuse victims have instead chosen legal avenues rather than undertake the NRS process with organisations under which their abuse took place.
Cricket ACT chairman Greg Boorer insisted they have handled matters sensitively.
"We, the current board and management, are incredibly sensitive to what has transpired and how those horrible events have eventuated," Boorer told The Canberra Times.
"We have met with survivors, we have spoken through what's happened historically, and it's been mortifying to hear their stories.
"So we are absolutely cognisant of the fact that it's not just a financial decision.
"I think there's so many organisations that should be part of the NRS that aren't, that are absolutely thinking that way, but that's not Cricket ACT."
In a statement, Cricket ACT acknowledged incidents had occurred and expressed "its deepest sympathy to survivors of abuse", and assured victims it was "committed to supporting survivors through the NRS."
The organisation also insisted it aimed to ensure the safety of young people playing cricket, with multiple screening procedures in place.
Dr Cathy Kezelman, chief executive of the Blue Knot Foundation, urged Cricket ACT and other participating members of the NRS, to do more.
"They should have genuine acknowledgement from the institution in which they were harmed, as well as a sign the institution has changed and other children are not going to experience the abuse they did," Kezelman said.
"It's a work in progress."
Blue Knot Foundation provides information and support for those affected by complex trauma, and among its services, it offers a phone and webchat redress support service for adult survivors, and their personal and professional supporters.
Kezelman said all organisations involved where children were harmed "need to play a role to show things are really different" to prove history would not be repeated.
"Anyone coming forward or any child at risk of harm needs to be believed and responded to with empathy and understanding to find a path to healing," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.