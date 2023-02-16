NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's knee-jerk reaction to the death of a young man from a suspected drug overdose at a Sydney music festival on the weekend was both wrong and unfortunate.
Mr Perrottet, in what purported to be a statement of condolence to the family of 26-year-old Kieran Ngo, who had died from a suspected overdose after attending the Transmission Festival, ruled out pill testing at events in NSW.
He argued that abstinence was the answer: "Stay safe and don't take drugs and you will be safe," he said.
Mr Ngo, in other words, was the author of his own misfortune because he had chosen to take an illicit substance. The NSW government, which has refused to even consider following the ACT's lead in approving pill testing at music festivals almost five years ago, bore no share of the blame.
Anybody who had attended a musical festival in Canberra between late 2018 and up until April last year would have been able to have their pills tested before they decided whether or not to take them.
Festival pill testing stalled ahead of the 2022 Groovin the Moo festival when Harm Reduction Australia, the group responsible for the testing, was unable to obtain insurance.
During the last pre-COVID festival in 2019 Harm Reduction Australia tested 171 samples and identified at least seven potentially lethal substances. When informed of the risks the individuals concerned chose to dispose of the tainted drugs.
If such a service had been available at Transmission last Saturday it is quite possible Mr Ngo, a bank worker, might still be alive.
It is worth noting that at the festival, which was attended by 18,000 revellers, 12 people were hospitalised as a result of drug use. Of these seven required intubation.
The success of festival pill testing is one of the reasons why the ACT government, which has adopted a harm minimisation approach to illicit drug use which includes the decriminalisation of a range of substances, recently started trialling a fixed site pill testing service at the City Community Health Centre.
The six-month trial is being conducted by Directions Health Services Australia with support from Pill Testing Australia.
It is made very clear to participants that the service is neither an endorsement of illicit drug use or a guarantee that any illegal drug, regardless of purity, is safe.
"Drug checking services operate on a harm reduction basis only. Illicit drugs, including MDMA, are unsafe and testing can't guarantee that you won't suffer an adverse reaction by taking them," they are warned.
This is a much more nuanced and realistic approach than the Nancy Reaganesque "just say no" philosophy that is the NSW government's default position.
Whether we like it or not illicit drugs are in widespread circulation. They have been for thousands of years all around the world.
Those who would argue this is not the case need to get their heads around the well documented fact that by 2022 43 per cent - or more than nine million - of Australians aged over 14 had used an illicit drug at least once. Of these 16 per cent - or 3.4 million - had used in the previous 12 months.
This is not an issue that is about to go away. Richard Nixon's "war on drugs" was lost many decades ago.
Australian governments can choose between criminalising those who experiment with illicit drugs or to focus on minimising harm, keeping people out of the court system for relatively minor offences, and to save lives.
Canberra has chosen to lead the way. Other states and policies, if they care about the welfare of their residents, would do well to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.