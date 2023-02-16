The Canberra Times
Pill testing saves lives, it's a fact

By The Canberra Times
February 17 2023 - 5:30am
Drug testing at Canberra music festivals has saved lives. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's knee-jerk reaction to the death of a young man from a suspected drug overdose at a Sydney music festival on the weekend was both wrong and unfortunate.

