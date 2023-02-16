A taste of Telangana is coming to the capital this weekend alongside the flavour, sites and sounds of cultures from around the world.
Dancers from the state in the south of India will grace the stage on Akuna Street on Saturday and Sunday, alongside a food stall dishing up Indian dishes including biryani, samosas and butter chicken.
The ACT Telangana community of around 1000 people will be out in force throughout the weekend, cooking, dancing and celebrating all they bring to Canberra.
Dance teacher Sunitha Robinson said it was exciting to get everyone together for the first time in a long time to celebrate.
"This will be a highlight of the year," Rajita Konda said.
Large crowds are expected across the city from Friday when the National Multicultural Festival returns to Canberra for the first time since 2020.
Festivities kick off from Friday afternoon with the Civic Square Stage opening for the Pacific Islanders Stay Fresh Showcase from 3.30pm, followed by the African Vibes Showcase and finishing with the Black Jesus Experience until 11pm.
Punters can catch live cooking shows at the City Walk Stage outside the Canberra Centre from Friday, including a Chinese dumpling demonstration from 4pm, followed by a nyama choma - the national dish of Kenya - cook up at 5pm.
More than 250 food, drink and information stalls will pop up throughout the city, with the festival footprint this year extending from Akuna Street to Garema Place and Civic Square to Glebe Park.
Headliners, Mitch Tambo, as well as Lisa Hunt and Forever Soul will both perform on the Glebe Park Stage on Friday night.
Mr Tambo is a First Nations entertainer who has been hailed as "the new voice of our generation". Ms Hunt will bring Motown music to the party from 8pm.
More than 200,000 people attended the event across the three days when it was held in 2020. Large crowds coupled with road closures has prompted ACT government to urge festival attendees to consider alternatives to driving from today.
Vernon Circle northbound will be reduced to a single lane through to Monday, with traffic disruption on Commonwealth Avenue expected during commuter peak hours.
London Circuit remains closed between Edinburgh Avenue and Constitution Avenue as part of construction for light rail to Woden. Both ramps from Commonwealth Avenue to Parkes Way and London Circuit are also now permanently closed.
Attendees are advised to bring their own water bottles to fill up at water stations and stay hydrated as temperatures in the city soar.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting 34 degrees on Friday, 36 degrees on Saturday and 31 degrees on Sunday.
Arts Minister Tara Cheyne said there will be more shade and more areas to sit, including at Glebe Park and around City Walk and Bunda Street.
She said there are also quiet and air-conditioned spaces in Civic Library and Canberra Museum and Gallery, as well as first aid on site throughout the festival with water, sunscreen and portable air conditioning.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
