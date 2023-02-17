Knowing the Score (PG, 90 minutes)
3 stars
Cate Blanchett's Oscar-buzz bravura performance in the film Tar, about the personal and professional tribulations of an internationally renowned conductor, is being loved-up by audiences.
Perhaps those same audiences would find as much teeth-grinding drama and passion in this unassuming documentary about the Australian conductor Simone Young, especially if they knew that Cate Blanchett is was executive producer.
Simone Young is, in some ways, a real-life Lydia Tar - an Aussie legend, a orchestral conductor of international renown and currently the chief conductor of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.
But she's Tar minus the caustic personality, as this documentary aptly demonstrates.
Documentary filmmaker Janine Hosking does a fine job placing Young's career and achievements in its social and musical context.
A Sydney girl who studied at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, Young worked for Opera Australia, was Young Australian of the Year, worked at Cologne Opera, Berlin State Opera, Norway's Bergen Philharmonic, and was the first female conductor of the Vienna State Opera.
Now living back in Australia with husband Greg Condon, Young opens up to filmmakers Janine Hosking and Margie Bryant.
Through interviews and with Hosking's camera following Young around, the subject drops her defences a little and we are let in to see some of the raw and real woman.
In just a few sentences I knew enough to fall in love with this brilliant and empathetic artist.
She talks about laughing with her ailing mother about some of her early disasters learning to knit, and how she, being passably fluent in a handful of languages, bought an obscure Russian-language children's knitting book to teach herself to knit in an obscure Russian knitting style.
But, and this is the real gut-punch of the film, through interview and through archival footage, we hear from many of the men who have worked with Young across her career.
While they're using language they think is complimentary to Young and her talent, I found it revelatory to observe that veneer of polite positivity is just pregnant with malignant misogyny.
It's just a hint, for us audiences, of what this woman - and many others in her league - has had to face her whole career.
Young herself jokes about how many people told her point-blank that a woman couldn't be a conductor because, as she laughingly posits, her breasts would probably get in the way of her waving her baton.
There's the sturm und drang when Young announces her pregnancy, as though she couldn't possibly wave her baton over a pregnant stomach, and some great gags from Young when she points out most of her male musical contemporaries already have bigger stomachs.
Then there's a great quote from musician and conductor Daniel Barenboim, one of Young's childhood idols, who she would become assistant to and would be her entree to some of her early high profile opportunities.
He says he was initially "slightly apprehensive about her conducting I admit it, because whenever I've seen female conductors I've always been struck by the fact that either they're trying to conduct in a false masculine way to show we women are just as strong... or else they didn't even try that and had a very effeminate nature and that didn't work at all".
What buffoonery.
And because Young was already at a young age completely sick of her gender being such an issue, she sees Barenboim's praise for her "asexual conducting style as a compliment.
Sheesh. Young deserves more than a documentary about her life, perhaps an Oscar and a Nobel Prize. This would be such meaty content for a senior school gender studies investigation.
Young talks about her perfect pitch and synesthesia, but I myself have a tin ear, and so much of the musicality of this film is a bit lost on me.
This didn't stop me from enjoying it, but I think classical music aficionados will find a heap more at play.
