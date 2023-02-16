Former Australian sevens star Ben O'Donnell's hopes of a dream homecoming are on ice after he was ruled out of a blockbuster Super Rugby opener in Sydney next week.
The ACT Brumbies are assessing who's in and who's out for round one as they manage pre-season injuries and a Rugby Australia requirement to rest some of their biggest stars.
The likes of Billy Pollard, Hudson Creighton and Tom Hooper are all set to miss the first game of the season against the NSW Waratahs.
O'Donnell suffered a head knock early in the Brumbies' first trial and is progressing through the return to play protocols.
World Rugby recently strengthened the mandatory stand-down process as part of their continued efforts to eliminate concussions from the game.
O'Donnell has returned to Australia this year in a bid to crack Super Rugby after launching his career on the sevens circuit and then spending three years playing for Connacht in Ireland.
The 27-year-old was in the frame for a Super Rugby debut against the team he grew up supporting. The new protocols, however, mean he will have to wait at least another week to represent the Brumbies.
"Sydney is home for me," O'Donnell said. "I grew up wanting to play for the Tahs, but I always classed the Brumbies as the best team in Australia.
"A lot of people my age grew up watching 'Bernie' [Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham] and the like play and they were the team that dominated all the time.
"I never actually saw myself getting a chance to play for the Brumbies, but once it came up, I was all in.
"I got a head knock so I'm out of next week's game but it would've been pretty fun (to play in Sydney.)"
O'Donnell is one of a number of Brumbies set to be unavailable for round one, with fellow back Creighton also likely to sit out.
Emerging hooker Pollard has a hand injury, while Tom Hooper and Ed Kennedy are expected to miss the clash against the Waratahs in Sydney.
The injuries pose an opportunity for youngsters such as Corey Toole to step up, while former Auckland Blue Tamati Tua is also in the frame for a Brumbies debut and could partner with Len Ikitau in the centres.
Despite the setback, Ikitau said the franchise has the depth to make a winning start to the season
"It's going to be an awesome game to start the year against the Tahs," Ikitau said. "Looking at their team on paper, they've got a star-studded 23 but for us it's about regrouping.
"We've got a lot of boys back this year but we've got some key players out in the backline and the forwards.
"For us it's an opportunity for the younger boys to come through and take the opportunity with both hands. The boys are excited and raring to go, I'm looking forward to the challenge."
The injuries are another factor for Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham to consider as he attempts to navigate Rugby Australia-enforced load management requirements in the lead up to the World Cup.
The likes of Nic White, James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa will have to sit out a match at some point throughout the season.
Ikitau is another player likely to be rested this year, however he still plans on spending as much time on the field as possible.
"The last couple of years I've played pretty much every Super Rugby game so it's not new to me," he said. "If I was to get a rest it would be nice, but I'm trying to play every game and improve and build towards the World Cup."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
