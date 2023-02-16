Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said she expects the first patients will be seen by the Albanese government's urgent care clinics before the end of the financial year.
The opposition has been pursuing Labor over the implementation of its $135 million election commitment to trial Medicare Urgent Care Clinics to ease pressure on Australia's groaning hospital system.
On the eve of the election, ACT Labor representatives said one of the 50 urgent care clinics promised would be established on Canberra's southside in the first year of an Albanese government.
Under questioning by Liberal senator Anne Ruston, Senator Gallagher stated that $21.5 million of the $135 million had been appropriated in the 22-23 federal budget to start the rollout, but the hearing heard it was "too early" to say how much had been spent.
The hearing also heard that there are three closed and three open expressions of interest to run urgent care clinics around the nation. Existing GP clinics are being scoped for bolstering to become urgent care clinics for non-life threatening injuries.
"We are making very good progress considering this is a new model of care," Senator Gallagher told the hearing.
"We are pretty pleased with how this is rolling out and with the very high level of interest from both primary care and states and territory governments."
But asked by Senator Ruston if all 50 urgent care clinics would be operational by the end of the financial year, Senator Gallagher said the clinics were a priority for the government and a "huge amount of effort" was going in to make the clinics happen.
Asked when the first patients would be seen, and whether any would be seen before the end of the financial year, Senator Gallagher said, "Do I believe any? Oh yes, I would expect so. Yeah."
Senator Ruston has promised to keep pursuing the rollout.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
