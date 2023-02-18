The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Canberra Raiders recruit Danny Levi lands on cloud nine

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
February 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders recruit Danny Levi could cement himself as the starting hooker on Sunday. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Not only has he landed on his feet in Canberra, but Danny Levi seems to have one tattooed arm in the sleeve of the Canberra Raiders No.9 jersey as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.