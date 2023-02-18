Not only has he landed on his feet in Canberra, but Danny Levi seems to have one tattooed arm in the sleeve of the Canberra Raiders No.9 jersey as well.
Levi's decision to leave Huddersfield is looking like an increasingly good call. Not just for the obvious reason he's no longer in Huddersfield either.
The 27-year-old only arrived at the Raiders in the New Year, yet he's already put himself on the verge of being part of the Green Machine's hooking rotation for round one.
And not only that, but the starter as well.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart named him to start at dummy half in their final pre-season trial, having given him the same job against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Moruya last week.
He'll team up with Tom Starling against the Wests Tigers at Belmore on Sunday, with a spot against North Queensland in round one on the line.
Levi's already seemingly edged past Zac Woolford, who wasn't named in the squad of 26.
And given Stuart preferred to use Starling off the bench in 21 of his 26 NRL games last season, it has Levi on the verge of starting against the Cowboys in Townsville on March 4.
A big game against Wests could seal the deal.
The Samoa international was halfway through a two-year deal with English Super League club Huddersfield before being granted an early release to return to Australia on compassionate grounds.
He's certainly landed on his feet in Canberra - impressing during his short time at the club.
Starling can also stake his claims for both the starting and bench hooker roles.
He looked set to take over the starting reins from Josh Hodgson, but the run he's able to provide against tiring defenses when he's fresh saw Stuart look to use him off the bench instead.
But dummy half wasn't the only key area to watch in the Green Machine's trial.
Emre Guler will start alongside Levi, joining Canberra enforcer Josh Papali'i in the front row.
The young prop's impressed during the pre-season, with Joe Tapine singing his praises.
Tapine's been named at lock - a position he's played multiple times not only for the Raiders, but New Zealand as well.
It's opened the door for Guler to earn himself a starting role for round one with a big showing against the Tigers.
Similarly for the two Coreys - Harawira-Naera and Horsburgh - coming off the bench.
The pair can also play in the front row or lock, with Harawira-Naera having the extra bow of being able to cover the second-row.
There's a pecking order that can be re-established against Wests.
Sometimes it feels like Harawira-Naera's versatility counts against him - that ability to play anywhere in the forward pack makes him an invaluable member of the bench.
He can come on to do a role at both prop and lock, while also providing cover for Elliott Whitehead and Hudson Young if anything happens to them.
Ex-Newcastle Knight Pasami Saulo looked promising in his first game in lime green last week and he'll potentially be given a chance to stake a claim for round one too - with Trey Mooney and Ata Mariota also looking to do the same.
Stuart will give the 17-20 players he's looking at for round one 40-60 minutes each, before he turns to his extended bench - which could give an indication of what he's thinking when it comes to the Cowboys.
All Raiders fans will also have one eye on their No.1.
Canberra suffered a massive blow with young fullback Xavier Savage (jaw) potentially ruled out until round seven.
Jordan Rapana gets first crack at covering Savage, while Harley Smith-Shields - who's been named on the wing - was another option, along with Albert Hopoate.
Who, aside from Rapana, gets time in the custodian role will provide some insight into who the next cab off the rank was.
Smith-Shields has trained at fullback during the pre-season, meaning he can slot in anywhere in the outside backs.
He was all set to start in the centres for round one last season before he injured his knee - showing how highly rated he was by the Raiders.
Given Savage will be out for at least four or five games, he's now got an opportunity to put his injury woes behind him by cementing a spot for himself.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
