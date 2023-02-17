Fewer than 100 years ago, Cooleman Farm Neighbourhood Park was a farm on which the Champion family ran almost 3000 sheep and an oak-lined driveway led to a then modern homestead made from bricks.
After surviving the Depression and bushfire and as its owners got older or passed away, the property was gradually reclaimed for suburban development.
The park, off Bertel Crescent in Chapman, is a remnant of that farm, a proud, soaring gum tree its centrepiece, a witness to not only the European but Indigenous history of the site.
The park is now a much-loved meeting and recreation spot for the local community, who really use the space. But that wasn't the case only 15 months ago, when the park had become "desiccated and dry and unusable, except in the evening for walking", according to local resident Maureen Bartle.
She and other residents helped to marshal the troops, decided to bring the area back to life, applied for an Adopt-A-Park community grant from the ACT government and, in just over a year, created a valuable shared space, its success evident in carols in the park held there last Christmas.
"We didn't know how many people would come, maybe 50 or 100," Maureen said. "The official head count was around 400. Every surface was covered with people sitting down and enjoying themselves."
Maureen said the success of the park's resurrection came down to them daring to dream big ("We called it our blue sky project") and being focused on what they wanted the space to provide.
"The four things we wanted were shade, seating, habitat for the wildlife and for it to be used by all generations," she said.
The group received a $20,000 Adopt-A-Park grant from the ACT government and supplemented that with their own fundraising, from cake sales to sausage sizzles. And the kids got involved, too.
"My son and his friend doorknocked every house in the area and sold Cadbury chocolates," volunteer Jo Ruiseco said.
They planted trees, including species that in the future will provide hollows for endangered species such as the Gang-gang Cockatoo; weeded; spruced up the playground; and put in new paths. With the extra money they raised, they built a bike track, complete with tabletop jumps and berms. More seating and a wetlands are still in the pipeline.
The volunteers say the park is now used by residents throughout the day and evening.
"People are talking to each other," Carol said.
The next round of the Adopt-A-Park community grants program is now open for applications.
Volunteer groups can apply for up to $20,000 in funding per project to support activities such as weeding, tree planting, erosion control and citizen science surveys to beautify an urban area close to their home and heart.
ACT government assistant director in land management Brian Bathgate said the Cooleman Farm Neighbourhood Park group was one of 80 working on Adopt-a-Park projects across the city. He enjoyed the collaboration.
"One of the greatest joys of my job is working with people who want to get in and get something done," he said.
Applications for the Adopt-A-Park community program close on March 3. The link is here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
