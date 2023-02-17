Terry Campese's fundraising continues, even if his political campaign doesn't

Terry Campese may have pulled a Mal Meninga and ended his political career even before it started, but it's clear he still wants to make a difference in the Queanbeyan community.
For a start, 25 volunteer recruits last weekend took part in the Terry Campese Foundation's latest Special Forces Challenge.
The group finished a gruelling 30-hour physical and mental boot camp, raising a record amount for charity.
The 25 recruits raised a total of $330,680 for the Terry Campese Foundation's youth mentor program, Queanbeyan Sleepbus, Respite Care for QBN, and Cam's Cause.
"I am as impressed as I am grateful," Campese said.
"The community has really gotten behind the challenge. I've had more people volunteer to be recruits than we've had space, and this year's group has raised a seriously outstanding amount that's going to make a huge difference.
"Over two years, we've raised more than $500,000. This money is being used to improve the lives of youth and vulnerable people in our region.
"Through these efforts, we can continue to invest in support services that provide hope, care, kindness and connection to those who need it."
Campese confirmed on Friday he had withdrawn as the Labor candidate for Monaro in the March 25 election, following in the footsteps of another Raiders legend, Big Mal, who also pulled the pin on his nascent political career in 2001, declaring on-air "I'm buggered" and ditching his attempt to become elected to the Legislative Assembly.
Campese copped heat from the media for everything from being "scantily clad" at a party to not abandoning a mate jailed for drug dealing.
His foundation, in the meantime, continues to raise money for projects such as youth mentor program, which takes young people on a 20-week physical and mental program, culminating in a trek through the Northern Territory.
The foundation's next big event will be the Bright Colours for Bright Futures annual ball at the Hellenic Club on Friday night, February 24.
It's already sold out.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
