Ryan Carters walked through the doors of Harvard University and took a seat in a room full of the sharpest minds and deepest thinkers.
Hardly a place for an old cricketer, you would have thought.
But Carters isn't your average retired athlete. A John Monash scholarship had landed the former Radford College dux at Harvard, studying a masters in public policy.
One thing that stands out when you talk to 32-year-old Carters is the time he takes to answer a question. That's when you start to think there is no room more fitting for him. Then you ask what the young father learnt, and you know for sure.
"I'd say two things," Carters said.
"One is that it was really great to learn from so many people who have done amazing things by charting their own path, and realised there is not just one way to succeed. That's one when I'm thinking of my fellow students, who came from different backgrounds and countries.
"As for what I learnt from the course itself, it's hard to summarise it. It's amazing to learn from some of the leading thinkers in subjects like economics, politics and international relations.
"Another thing you learn is to trust your own instincts. There's no magic recipe on these kinds of issues. I admired the way people were backing themselves and working it out as they went along."
With a record-breaking double-century against New Zealand for a Cricket Australia XI, a Sheffield Shield title and a one-day cup to his name, Carters' decision to pack the kit bag for the final time at 26 years old was a shock.
But then again, Carters was always destined for something different.
He left school with a University Admissions Index score of 99.95 and in the past five years has done a masters at Harvard, and worked as a policy adviser and consultant with government organisations on COVID-19 recovery and energy transitions, while helping big businesses find ways to reduce carbon emissions.
Cricket was just a game wedged in between.
But it's one that never lost its lustre for the former Prime Minister's XI gloveman, who rose through the ACT pathway before stints with Victoria, NSW, and both of Sydney's Big Bash League teams.
So this week he returned to Canberra with a cricket kit in tow and a full social calendar marked out.
Carters was part of an Australian Cricketers Association Masters team playing at Manuka Oval on Friday night.
"I miss playing cricket, I miss the team feeling. I dream about it all the time, so I still get to play in my sleep," Carters laughed.
"I haven't played cricket for a few years now. I occasionally coach a couple of kids, but not so much playing. [I've been] looking forward to taking to the field at Manuka Oval for this match, it's my first hit out for some time."
Cricket for Carters these days is usually a backyard kind of deal.
Just on a slightly bigger scale.
Carters' charity Batting For Change has been replaced by a new initiative called National Backyard Cricket Day. In a nutshell, the idea is people all over Australia can play a game of cricket - be it in the backyard, on the street, on the beach or, heaven forbid, in mum and dad's hallway where a vase is the most dangerous fielder - and make a donation to the cause.
"The money goes both to overseas education projects, supporting people who have grown up in poverty to complete their high school and tertiary education," Carters said.
"Now we also support country libraries in Australia to try to support educational opportunities in areas of Australia where sometimes resources are hard to come by.
"Over the years I have visited projects supported by Batting for Change and the LBW Trust in India and Nepal. It's really inspiring to meet students who are doing really well. They've come from disadvantaged backgrounds, they're really determined to complete their education and make a good life for themselves and their families.
"For me, that's the motivation, offering our support through donations and campaigns is a small thing we can do to support their big efforts."
So, what now?
What else does one do when they've retired from first-class cricket with thousands of runs, received a masters from Harvard, and supported a charity that is making a difference to people in need?
"At the moment, I'm excited about a new project that's very community-focused, getting together dads in my local community to connect and support each other with fitness and mental health, and some of the challenges of parenting," Carters said.
"Because although I've done so many things in the past five years, being a dad and watching my children grow is the most meaningful thing."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
