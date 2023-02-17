Enlighten's 1980s cocktail masterclass

Anyone for a Blue Lagoon? How about a Fluffy Duck?
Enlighten is not just about the lights, it's also about the special events and this year there is a chance to hang out in the Members' Bar at Old Parliament House and receive a 1980s cocktail masterclass with Canberra's 'Martini Whisperer'.
All guests will receive cocktail demonstration and tastings, alongside an iconic '80s supper. Mmm, prawn cocktail maybe?
The event is on Friday, March 3 at 8.30pm. Tickets are available via enlightencanberra.com/ The link is here
