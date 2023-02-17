The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Enlighten's 1980s cocktail masterclass

Updated February 17 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy a 1980s cocktail masterclass at Enlighten. But it's one night only and a ticketed event. Picture supplied

Anyone for a Blue Lagoon? How about a Fluffy Duck?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.