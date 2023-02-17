Get hooked on crochet | Trending

The boho-inspired trend that was so popular in the 1970s is back, baby.
Mikala crochet polo relaxed top, $220. Matching shorts are also available that can be worn together or separately. shonajoy.com.au
Marnie crochet pompom basket, $49. Fun storage for any room in the house. earlysettler.com.au
Mojave short shirt dress, $575. A touch of crochet (or its cousin, macramé) is an easy way to embrace the trend. kateford.com.au
Poppy crochet kit, $170. Part of a collection of accessories and apparel you can make yourself. cardigang.com.au
Verona wrap skirt, $129. Whether it's chunky loops or intricate detailing, the beautiful texture is hard to resist. armsofeve.com
Macramé oblong cushion, $49.95. Getting into knots has never looked so lovely. pillowtalk.com.au
Cave ottoman, $30. Part of a new range that taps into the popular boho chic trend. kmart.com.au
The Drop Jayla sleeveless crochet midi dress, $89.50. Bold pattern and design goes hand-in-hand with this statement-making style. amazon.com.au
Marnie runner, $45. Place it in a low traffic area, so you have all the glam without getting tangled. earlysettler.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
