The Canberra Times
Opinion

The West will continue to pay for the Ukraine War but not with bodies

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated February 17 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
General Mark Milley, chair of the American joint chiefs of staff. Picture Getty Images

On Tuesday, General Mark Milley, chair of the American joint chiefs of staff declared, in effect, that Russia had been militarily defeated in Ukraine. Russia, he said, was now a global pariah, and the world remained inspired by Ukrainian bravery and resilience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.