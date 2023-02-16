The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Terry Campese withdraws as Labor candidate for Monaro

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 17 2023 - 11:38am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Campese has withdrawn as the Labor candidate for Monaro. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The re-election chances of the incumbent Nationals member for the NSW seat of Monaro have skyrocketed after high-profile Labor candidate Terry Campese announced he would withdraw from the race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.