The re-election chances of the incumbent Nationals member for the NSW seat of Monaro have skyrocketed after high-profile Labor candidate Terry Campese announced he would withdraw from the race.
It is understood that attacks on Mr Campese from Sydney media were believed to have been behind his decision.
One of the allegations raised was that Mr Campese skipped the customary pre-selection process.
The former NRL star and captain-coach of the Queanbeyan Blues heads up the Terry Campese Foundation, focused on assisting young people, including those who are serving time in prison.
With the NSW state elections just weeks away, the Labor party is now scrambling to field a candidate to oppose the incumbent, Nichole Overall.
Mr Campese, born in Queanbeyan and for four years the captain of the Canberra Raiders, was seen as having the necessary high community profile needed to challenge Ms Overall, the wife of the former Queanbeyan-Palerang mayor.
The NSW election is on March 25.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
