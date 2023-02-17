The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Foreign policy under Labor: beholden, bereft and befuddled

By Joseph Camilleri
February 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden attend the Quad event last year. Picture Getty Images

Labor came to office last May, replacing a government that had steered Australia's relationship with the United States to new heights of servility. Our ties with China were in tatters. Many had hoped that the change of government would usher in a shift to a more imaginative and less subservient foreign policy. Nine months later such hopes are little more than idle fantasy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.