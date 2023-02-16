See if there are any Down syndrome groups in your area. It's a great way to meet other amazing families, to share stories, advice, knowledge and resources.

Find a good paeditrician that will support you and your child. Don't be afraid to change doctors if you're not satisfied with the service they provide.

Don't let people fill your head with negative stories and tell you what your child "won't achieve". Every child is different, disability or not, so let them guide you and show you what they are capable of.