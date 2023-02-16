When it comes to Fletcher Edwards' favourite things, the list is vast.
Born with Down syndrome, the 11-year-old loves music (he recently began music therapy and loves singing Katy Perry's Firework), his golden retriever, Teddy, time spent at the pool/beach and his Body Cycles trike. He's also fond of garbage trucks (come bin day at their regional Victorian home, he usually gets a toot and a wave) and watching Peppa Pig.
No doubt about it, there's a great deal of happiness in Fletcher's life, unequivocally matched by the joy he brings his three brothers and parents, Rhonda and Chris.
March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day (the date is a nod to the triplication of the 21st chromosome that causes the condition), recognised by the United Nations since 2012 to celebrate the lives and achievements of people with Down syndrome across the world.
According to the Down Syndrome Federation, it is estimated approximately one in every 1100 Australian babies will have Down syndrome, equating to approximately 290 babies born each year with the condition.
Down syndrome is the most common genetic cause of intellectual disability in Australia, accounting for approximately 15 per cent of people with an intellectual disability.
The milestones may sometimes take longer to achieve, but that makes the victories even sweeter.- Rhonda Edwards
World Down Syndrome Day is an opportunity for the global Down syndrome community to connect and share their ideas, knowledge and life's experiences.
"The milestones may sometimes take longer to achieve, but that makes the victories even sweeter," says Rhonda. "There have been many happy tears for small achievements that would come easily for other children.
"One of our boys once said he thought Fletcher was lazy because he needed help with everyday tasks. I responded that Fletcher is the opposite of lazy, he has to work harder for his achievements."
While Rhonda says Fletcher might not always be able to communicate verbally, he does take everything in.
"The words are in there, Fletcher knows more than he lets on," she says "It's all about him gaining the confidence and the physical ability to sound them out. He's taught us never to underestimate his potential [and] amazes us everyday."
Fletcher is bolstered by positive affirmation, and whether it's at home, school or on the school bus, Rhonda says there's plenty of clapping and cheering for the successes, big or small.
"Fletcher's proud face smiles are the best! He's always so proud of himself, and so are we."
She has helpful advice for parents or caregivers of children with Down syndrome.
"I look back now on those early days and wonder what all the tears and worry were for," Rhonda says. "I couldn't imagine my life any differently, and wouldn't change Fletcher for the world."
For support and more information, visit downsyndrome.org.au.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
