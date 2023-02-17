The Canberra Times
Before The Last of Us, I was part of an international team to chart the threat of killer fungi. This is what we found

By Justin Beardsley
February 18 2023 - 5:30am
Fungal infections have received a frenzy of attention thanks to the popularity of HBO's The Last of Us. Picture Getty Images

Fungal infections have received a frenzy of attention thanks to the popularity of HBO's The Last of Us. The show depicts a fungal pandemic caused by the real-life zombie-ant fungus, Ophiocordyceps unilateralis. It imagines the outcome of society's collapse and a brutal approach to maintaining public health.

