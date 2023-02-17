He was thrust into the captaincy role at short notice in 2022, but James Slipper doesn't expect to continue on as Wallabies skipper.
The ACT Brumbies prop took over from Michael Hooper in unusual circumstances while the team was on tour in Argentina.
On the eve of the Pumas clash, Hooper returned home for treatment for a mental illness. Slipper stepped up and provided the team with a steady voice.
While Hooper eventually returned to the national set up for the spring tour, the Brumbies prop continued on as captain.
Dave Rennie's sacking and Eddie Jones' return has triggered a mass shakeup of the Wallabies operation and much still remains in the air as the new coach lays the groundwork for his reign.
The squad itself is expected to look different to last year and a number of options have emerged as potential skippers in the run to the World Cup.
Hooper and Slipper are the standout choices, with Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa another option for Jones. The prop became Australia's 85th Test captain against Italy in November.
"Ideally Hoops would've stayed on and stayed nice and healthy," Slipper said. "It's never nice seeing any player, let alone your captain, go down with some struggles. At the end of the day I had to stand up. It was a humbling experience, I enjoyed it.
"Is it my job in the future? I don't know, probably not. It was a good experience, but most players now are just concentrating on making sure they're in the team."
Jones has reiterated since his return the importance of impressing during the Super Rugby season.
The coach has declared he will pick the best players from the competition and will place additional value on performances against the New Zealand franchises.
At 33-years-old, Slipper recognises he must continue to prove he belongs in the Wallabies starting side rather than focusing on maintaining the captaincy role.
"While I'm playing well I'll always put my hand up for Australia. It doesn't matter which coach it is, if they want me to play, I'll play. If they don't, I won't," he said.
Slipper is preparing for his fifth season with the Brumbies, a second act in a career that commenced in Queensland in 2010.
The veteran left the Reds in 2018 following a positive cocaine test and has made the most of his second chance in the ACT.
Canberra is now home for Slipper and he's grateful for the opportunity.
"I definitely didn't think I'd be here this long. This is my fifth year, I thought I'd be coming down here for a couple of years and then probably move on," he said.
"I've fallen in love with the Brumbies, but also Canberra as well. I've enjoyed my time and hopefully there's another year or two here.
"In the five years since I came here, I've fallen in love with the club. They gave me an opportunity to come down here and I feel like I've really tried my best to repay them. I'm really happy with my life down here and rugby down here."
Slipper is one of a host of Brumbies stars off-contract at the end of the season and he recognises this could be his Super Rugby and Wallabies swansong.
The veteran is yet to map out his future and his performances will likely dictate if he remains in Australia and pushes on to the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour.
For now, however, Slipper is determined to achieve a lifelong dream.
"It's a dream of every player to win a World Cup," he said. "It would be a dream come true."
