Old Donald remembers the immigrants who lived nearby: "This essay should be bottled and preserved. I grew up next to the Greenlands Estate in Lake Macquarie, full of 'migrants'. We had a variety and some of their names were nigh-impossible to pronounce. Veeshak's younger brother's moniker beat us completely, so we called him Wally. It stuck. We had Ardvik Kersa and Vitoosh Neesengeebish, and my best mate was Gunther Kress who went on to be professor of English Language at the University of London after taking the Newcastle University medal (and before that working as a furrier). They knew things, ate things (yum!), and had (sometimes unpleasant) territorial Alsatian dogs. Buggers bit your heels as you rode past. The kids all grew up to make the country what it has become."