Tom Starling put his off-field troubles behind him and set his sights squarely on building momentum into round one.
The Canberra Raiders hooker's had to an endure a tough two years after he was assaulted by NSW police on the Central Coast at the end of 2020, before he was finally cleared in court last week.
While the 25-year-old still has one minor matter before the courts, it's basically all behind him and the Raiders rake was determined to ensure his focus was purely on football.
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has praised Starling's mental toughness for the way he's been able to continue performing at NRL level.
Starling was excited to be back playing as he prepares for his first pre-season trial - named on the bench to play the Wests Tigers at Belmore on Sunday.
Then the focus will switch to the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville in round one.
Starling will look to use his time against the Tigers to stake his claim and build momentum towards the Cowboys.
"I've put that behind me," he said.
"You can't look past the trial match. You've got to get down there and get some minutes.
"We've got to play well as a team and prepare well. Round one's obviously when the points come on the table.
"We've got a nice little camp up there for the first two weeks. We're looking forward to that.
"We've got to attack this weekend, put our best foot forward and build on that momentum into round one."
Starling's been involved in a No.9 battle with fellow dummy halves Danny Levi and Zac Woolford.
The latter two played in the first Raiders trial last weekend, while Levi will again start at hooker against Wests.
Starling said that competition had been driving the trio, but it wasn't limited to just his position.
There's also competition for spots amongst the front rowers and in the outside backs.
"It's been good, we've been battling out here. Iron sharpens iron so it's always good to have competition in your position and it makes each of us better and makes the team better," Starling said.
"It's been good. There's battles across the whole team - people are pushing for spots.
"It makes a healthy team and a healthy squad. It's exciting times. I'm looking forward to working through it and see what [Stuart] thinks."
He said Levi had bought straight into the Raiders way after arriving from English Super League club Huddersfield in the off-season.
Levi was halfway through his two-year contract, but wanted to come back closer to home.
He's played 112 NRL games for Brisbane, Manly and Newcastle before joining Huddersfield last year.
"He's a good player. He's got a good pass. He'll run the ball. He's pretty versatile mate," Starling said.
"He's a quality nine. We've got some good nine depth here. I'm looking forward to it."
The forecast for Belmore on Saturday was 27 degrees, which Starling felt would provide an added bonus from the Wests trial.
Not only will it help them build their combinations ahead of the season proper, but it will also prepare them for the weather they'll face in their opening two rounds in Queensland.
The Green Machine will have a mini-camp in the Banana State, going up on the Thursday before round one and not returning until after their second-round clash against the Redcliffe Dolphins.
"Just get a bit of match fitness in. The first hit-out's always the toughest," Starling said.
"It's going to be a good hit-out, a good prep for Townsville - obviously it's going to be pretty humid up there so it's going to be a good hit-out there and get some good minutes under my belt.
"Then building those combinations back up with the boys we've been training with.
"The game's are another intensity up when you start playing."
Xavier Savage (jaw) was in at Raiders HQ on Friday for the first time post surgery.
He was in good spirits - albeit still with a swollen jaw.
Starling said the young fullback was already keen to start working again to keep his fitness and strength up while he's out - with an expected return date by round seven.
"It doesn't change my role too much, but it's more of a team thing - we're going to miss Xavier for a little bit," he said.
