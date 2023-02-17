It worked last time. Canberra trainer Keith Dryden's hoping it will work again.
The last time Handle The Truth started a preparation with an 1100-metre race at Rosehill he went on to win Canberra's National Sprint (1400m) next start.
Now the duo have their sights set on the listed feature race again, after 2021's success, with Handle The Truth again kicking things off in the benchmark 94 handicap (1100m) at Rosehill on Saturday.
It'll be the stable star's first race since November, following a campaign that included another crack at the $2 million Kosciuszko (1200m).
Dryden was happy with his seven-year-old gelding, but felt barrier eight was a big ask - 70 per cent of winners at Rosehill over 1100m come from the first six barriers.
"He's back in town to kick off. His main aim will be the National Sprint again," he said.
"I'm following the same thing I did with him the last time we won it.
"He's going great [but] for an 1100m start at Rosehill it's the worst barrier - so he's going to need a gun ride from that barrier.
"I'm not going to give many instructions, I'm going to let Nash [Rawiller] work it out himself."
Dryden also has Stratum Pride running in the Highway Handicap (1400m).
He's coming off a third in the Federal (1400m) at Canberra's Thoroughbred Park last start, but he's drawn even wider than Handle The Truth with barrier 17.
But given how hard it is for Canberra horses to get a start in the lucrative Highway series Dryden felt he had to have a crack - even though Stratum Pride's also nominated at the Sapphire Coast on Monday.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
NSW-trained horses were given priority over Canberra ones to get into the Highways.
"He's going well. Ran well first-up here the other day, but drawn barrier 17 - another impossible task," Dryden said.
"To win from those barriers is a very difficult job.
"They're critical [barrier draws], but we have so much difficulty getting into the Highways I just can't pass up the opportunity.
"It's in at Sapphire Coast on Monday and if I took it there it'd probably win, but we'll have a crack at Sydney and we can always go back later on."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.