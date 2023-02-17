On February 8 ATAGI released a statement recommending a fifth booster in early 2023 for certain groups in the community, including for people like myself who are over 65.
The same day the Minister for Health, Mark Butler, announced that the fifth dose would be available from general practice and community pharmacies and health centres from Monday, February 20.
On Friday, February 17, I went on the health.gov.au website to check on the availability of the fifth booster.
All I found was the earlier COVID-19 vaccine guidelines with the statement: "This information has been superseded ... and will be updated shortly."
I have been told by others, who have asked their GP when the booster will be available, that the answer was "we don't know".
Given that the ATAGI advice was foreshadowed back in late-January why is it that the Department of Health and Aged care still hasn't updated its website when the vaccine is supposed to be available from next Monday?
There seem to be shades here of the sort of "on the back foot" approach that we saw earlier in the pandemic.
I think we should be able to expect a more timely approach.
It is disappointing to find no mention in The Canberra Times of how Japan is currently dealing with global inflation.
Interest rates there continue to remain near zero (-0.1 per cent), and yet inflation appears to be around just 4 per cent.
So what is it that the Japanese seem to know about the economy that we don't? Perhaps it is that inflation requires fiscal, not monetary, policy intervention.
Why not ask Professor Bill Mitchell from Newcastle University to explain that there actually is an alternative, and far more humane, path to dealing with our current predicament.
The head of the Department of Parliamentary Services seeks to justify its huge increase in visitor parking charges by saying "the fee structure is aligned with other institutions in the Parliamentary Triangle" ("DPS defends charging for Parliament House tours", canberratimes.com.au, February 14).
However, charges at those other institutions are, unfortunately, set at a level that deters visitors to prevent office workers taking all the spaces. Why is this benchmark relevant for the more distant Parliament House?
At Questacon with my grandson I noticed the walkway is used to publicise climate change. There is a colour panel for each year showing temperatures throughout a century or so.
They range from various shades of grey, blue, green each year until pink emerges. As you walk up the path, the shades progressively change to darker pinks until at the end they are bright red.
The last panel then notes that the average temperature in Australia has risen 1.4 degrees over the century which comes as something of a letdown.
While I see the point, I question such an alarmist means of promoting the message to children. It seems moderation has no role in presenting a message these days as it would be ignored. Such is life.
Before I die I want to visit the land where Simon Cowan lives, where "markets are the ultimate democratic institution" ("Consumers, not government, conduct the Australian economy", canberratimes.com.au, February 11).
It is a land of infinite capacity where the common good is more important than profit and nobody lives in poverty.
It is a land where small operators are not smothered by huge corporations, and workers are paid fair wages, while executives don't gouge vast wealth in institutionalised theft.
It is a land where corporations don't tinkle cash into pockets to steer the machinery of government, or where precious cultural heritage is bulldozed for mining.
Simon Cowan's land is a happy place, but I fear I could not maintain the fantasy long enough. Either that, or heavy doses of substances that would either be illegal or cause brain damage.
Rex Simmons (Letters, February 15) asserted that the statement by Simon Cowan in his February 11 column that "'markets are the ultimate democratic institution' is demonstrably false".
I would go further. "The market" is the polar opposite of democratic: it is created and operated by, and predominantly benefits, only the privileged few - most of whom are independently wealthy.
If those words identify me as a "socialist", then so be it. I refuse to kowtow to Mammon.
Where is Jenna Price getting her information from? ("Karl Stefanovic and Nick Coatsworth: the illusion that we can trust people with power and influence", canberratimes.com, February 10).
Despite regularly checking The Canberra Times and a range of other media, and TV channels, I see no evidence that the anti-vax lobby is monopolising the airwaves.
In fact, Australia is one of the most suppressive countries on publication of anything questioning vaccines.
Don't get me wrong, I'm not about to start talking about adverse events after vaccination. But there seems to be a certain callousness in Jenna's lack of concern for young people who have developed heart conditions after COVID vaccines.
What makes Jenna so sure that the benefits outweigh the risks, and that the lives of these young people are better now?
Issues with myocarditis especially in young males are not being passed off as inconsequential by medical researchers.
It seems that Jenna is happy to rely on politically correct expert advice in our media. However, there are reasons for rational well-educated people whatever their socioeconomic status to forego vaccines.
Thanks to the Australian cricket team for ruining my plan of spending a leisurely weekend watching some good cricket.
Australia took 18 people in its playing squad and probably dozens of coaches and support staff. The 18 consisted of seven people in the stands and in hindsight probably happy to be there, 10 people on the field and one successful cricketer, Todd Murphy.
The pitch was doctored to suit the Indian team but that was as expected and should have been prepared for.
There are some possible solutions including bringing in the very successful women's team instead, sending home anyone who made a duck or only one which would mean Warner, Kawaja, Renshaw, Murphy, Boland and Cummins although we should give Murphy a second chance as he has shown potential and maybe just letting them all have a nice holiday and flying over a new 11 players from a state other than New South Wales.
The two global fast-food outlets operating in Gold Creek Village have unknowingly stumbled upon a great new marketing strategy; footpath product placement. To see how effective it is, just walk along Curran Drive in Nicholls and you will be confronted by a never-ending stream of discarded packaging emblazoned with the companies' logos.
Brilliant. They get their products into the public consciousness and the only cost involved is borne by the environment.
Garry Linnell ("Give Science a chance to outrun ignorance", February 11) quotes Harlan Ellison with approval: "You are not entitled to your opinion. You are entitled to your informed opinion. No-one is entitled to be ignorant."
Linnell adds: "Nor even the stupid".
Strong stuff. Being "informed" implies knowledge of a subject or situation.
Stating that no-one is entitled to be ignorant assumes that everything about all subjects and situations is knowable and known.
Is it? Is that opinion "informed" or is it a stupid opinion?
Garry Linnell's suggestion that denial is how some "cope with the prospect of annihilation" was insightful ("Give Science a chance to outrun ignorance", February 11).
Denial is not a positive coping mechanism though.
On issues like human-induced climate change, for example, we may want to bury our heads in the sand, but, if we are to achieve the best possible future for our children, we must absorb the scientific facts and engage with climate solutions.
The concept of active hope is helpful for achieving acceptance and maintaining optimism. Hope springs from positive action.
