The Canberra Times

ACT homes that switched from gas to electric heating and cooling reduced environmental impact, study finds

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
February 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristy Bartlett, pictured with her children Skye and Ryan, made the switch from gas heating with plans to replace the gas cooktop in the future. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The decarbonisation of the national electricity grid is required to harness the full environmental benefit from the ACT's transition away from gas, a study of Canberra's energy use has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.