Chad Perris has ticked over 30 on the odometer - the oldometer, if you will - but somehow the White Tiger is still getting faster.
His coach talks about the athletes that look up to him. Then there are those who can only look at the back of him as he gets further and further away.
Perris became Australia's fastest ever Paralympic athlete when he roared into the record books with a pair of swift 10.65 second performances at the ACT championships late last month.
He backed it up with his first major victory on the professional circuit when he claimed the Ballarat Gift, edging out Jack Newman by the barest of margins at Ballarat City Oval last week, clocking 12.4 seconds.
Ballarat Gift success propels Perris into the mix for the esteemed Stawell Gift.
MORE SPORT:
Perris joined Matt Beckenham's stable at the end of 2021 - and after a disrupted campaign last year, he is starting to reap the rewards.
"It says that he's not done," Beckenham grinned.
"He's definitely motivated to go to another Paralympics next year. What he does after that, I'm not sure. The other part we've been working on with him is just making sure he sets up a life around and after athletics for him, because it's a critical thing to have that established.
"He's interested in doing stuff around wellbeing for athletes. There are even simple things like him spending time making coffees as a barista. He's just getting different types of life experiences and understanding that balance of getting his career as an athlete and his life sorted.
"Come 2024, he can move into something else if that's what he wants to do. If his athletics is still going on and he is kicking on a little bit longer, that option is there as well."
He's quite a role model and a good ambassador for not just the Paralympics, but for the whole sport.- Matt Beckenham on Chad Perris
A Ballarat Gift win off seven gives Perris a half-metre lift, meaning he will run off 7.5 at the Stawell Gift - a competitive mark for 10.65.
Whether it's enough to win remains to be seen, but it looms as an exciting proposition for Perris to look forward to ahead of the biggest run on the gift circuit.
Perris is now building towards the Maurie Plant meet in Melbourne next week with a desire to support the domestic season, before nationals rolls into the Stawell Gift.
Beyond that is the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris in July. After what Perris has recorded already this year, you get the sense just about anything is possible in France.
"You actually felt a bit proud, because he's over 30, to get him to come out and run 10.65 at ACT championships," Beckenham said.
"He's just been enjoying training with the squad. We've been doing a fair bit of gift running as well, which has hardened him up and allowed him to back up with races, which is why he was able to run the two 10.65s in one day at ACT championships.
"He's just been thriving in the last little bit. He did some winter training with a good squad. It makes it a little bit easier on a cold winter day to come out with a squad there just as cold as you. He's fit in well with the rest of the squad.
"He's quite a role model and a good ambassador for not just the Paralympics, but for the whole sport. He sets a good example to all. The others look up to him and he is obviously producing on the track."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.