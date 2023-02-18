The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'He's not done': The White Tiger Chad Perris speeds up

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
February 18 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chad Perris keeps getting faster. Picture by Jamila Toderas

Chad Perris has ticked over 30 on the odometer - the oldometer, if you will - but somehow the White Tiger is still getting faster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.