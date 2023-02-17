Times Past: February 18, 1994

Five years on from becoming a self-governed territory, there was a small matter of finding the right logo and motto that would represent the newly-formed ACT government.
The Canberra Times had a number of logo options on the front page so that the people of the ACT could see what the choices were
The "symbol" was to represent "the diverse responsibilities of the several agencies that will make up the new service," according to a letter that was being circulated by the Chief Minister's Department.
The caveat to this was, "the design is to be representative of the ACT Government Service, features such as Parliament House, with its federal connotations, would not be appropriate".
Three graphic design companies had come up with the 10 logo options and the department was asking people to tick the best three and to suggest mottos to match.
Some of the logos put forward were very basic dots arranged in a square or white squiggly lines on a black background.
Some of these logo options elicited some pretty obvious responses from the public such as "square pegs in round holes" or "Dot dot dot, dash dash dash, dot dot dot".
The eventual logo chosen was the one with two swans; a black and a white one, facing each other with a shield in between them with the motto "For the Queen, The Law, and the People".
It has been refined over time to be the one we recognise today in 2023.
