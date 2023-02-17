The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 18, 1994

February 18 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on February 18, 1994.

Five years on from becoming a self-governed territory, there was a small matter of finding the right logo and motto that would represent the newly-formed ACT government.

